

Temps in the mid 90s getting cooler through the week(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Not much change in the mid-week weather with plenty of sunshine and heat for the South Plains. The heat will continue into early weekend, but temperatures will be slightly lower over the next few days.

Thursday will remain in the mid 90s for central South Plains and eastern areas will be closer to the century mark.

By Friday, afternoon temps may land in the lower 90s and cooler a few more degrees over the weekend.

On the bright side, the afternoon highs should stay in the 80s through most of next week.

The rain potential will be low until Sunday and chances will be on the low-side through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

