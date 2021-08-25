UMC Delivered School Supplies to Brown Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the 13th year UMC employees have donated school supplies to students at Brown Elementary school. The UMC Legal and Compliance and UMC EMS delivered the school supplies to the school yesterday, August 24.

Kristi Duske, who is the Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, coordinates the partnership with Brown. Duske says “As part of its participation in the program, UMC annually sponsors a school supply drive for Brown Elementary. UMC and its employees welcome service opportunities not just at the bedside but out in the community as well. I have always found UMC and its employees to have a generous heart with a passion to help those in need. This annual event is but one example of that attitude.”

This year along with the school supply drive, UMC also donated $246 for breakfast for the school’s teachers, as well as $500 for Brown Elementary’s community picnic.

UMC has sponsored Brown Elementary, through the Partners in Education program, since 2008. Since that time, we have done numerous activities and provided support in different ways based on what the school identifies as needs.

