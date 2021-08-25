Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

UMC Delivered School Supplies to Brown Elementary

School supplies delivered to the school yesterday.
UMC Delivered School Supplies to Brown Elementary
UMC Delivered School Supplies to Brown Elementary(UMC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the 13th year UMC employees have donated school supplies to students at Brown Elementary school. The UMC Legal and Compliance and UMC EMS delivered the school supplies to the school yesterday, August 24.

Kristi Duske, who is the Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, coordinates the partnership with Brown. Duske says “As part of its participation in the program, UMC annually sponsors a school supply drive for Brown Elementary. UMC and its employees welcome service opportunities not just at the bedside but out in the community as well. I have always found UMC and its employees to have a generous heart with a passion to help those in need. This annual event is but one example of that attitude.”

This year along with the school supply drive, UMC also donated $246 for breakfast for the school’s teachers, as well as $500 for Brown Elementary’s community picnic.

UMC has sponsored Brown Elementary, through the Partners in Education program, since 2008. Since that time, we have done numerous activities and provided support in different ways based on what the school identifies as needs.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital...
‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant
Small school district in West Texas to go into quarantine after massive coronavirus outbreak.
Texas town reeling from COVID-19 outbreaks
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce $1.4 Billion in summer pandemic food benefits for Texas families
Timothy Garrett, 42, of Levelland
Levelland man charged in robbery accused of assaulting business owner

Latest News

A crash near the South Loop and Quaker Ave. is causing traffic delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Quaker Ave. blocked at South Loop 289
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather
South Plains heat relief slow to arrive
KCBD Daybreak Today - Wed., August 25
KCBD Daybreak Today - Wed., August 25
NewsStream - Daybreak Today, July 3
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief