Yoakum County kicks-off 25th annual Watermelon Round-Up Saturday, Sept. 4

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Yoakum County will kick off its 25th annual Watermelon Round-Up Saturday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The all-day event offers free watermelon slices, live music, a car show, kids games and more. The Watermelon Round-Up is located in the heart of Plains near Highway 62/82.

Organizers say more than 80 arts and crafts vendors and 40 food vendors will participate this year. Guests can come enjoy live music all day and a petting zoo.

Admission is free. All proceeds will support the arts in Yoakum County.

For more info visit https://www.facebook.com/YoakumCountyWatermelonRoundUp or email questions to karenred4444@gmail.com

