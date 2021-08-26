2021 TTU Athletics Kickoff Party tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics at Texas Tech University and TTU Head Football Coach Matt Wells will be speaking at the Texas Tech Athletics 2021 Kickoff Party.

The event is today, Aug. 26, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Sports Performance Center located at 2503 Mac Davis Lane.

There is a musical performance by Jack Ingram with complimentary happy hour, including food and drinks.

To attend, you must RSVP.

Parking available East side of Jones AT&T Stadium.

