Code Ninjas host August events ‘Women in Coding’ workshop and ‘Coding with a Twist’ fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Code Ninjas Lubbock is a program for kids to learn to code by building their very own video games.

The program is hosting two events through the end of August:

Thursday, Aug. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m., Code Ninjas will host its ‘Women in Coding’ workshop for Women’s Equality Day. Participants will be learn about Ada Lovelace, the world’s first computer programmer, hear from guest speakers who have made it as women coders and make a short video game about Grace Hopper, another coding pioneer. This event is free to the public.

Saturday, Aug. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m., Code Ninjas will host its ‘Coding with a Twist’ fundraiser. This is its first ever “adults only” event where parents can come, with food, beer, and wine, and teach them how to make a simple video game utilizing their own creativity. Cost is $100 a couple and all funds will help provide coding scholarships for deserving area kids.

Then in September, Code Ninjas will meet with its First LEGO League team. First LEGO League is an international robotics competition for elementary and middle school kids where they work together to solve challenges using a LEGO robotics kit. This is the first program of its kind locally for kids in that age range.

For more information about Code Ninjas click here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.