Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Gov. Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates
- The governor issued an Executive Order banning state agencies from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine
- That includes local governments and schools
- Read more here: Gov. Greg Abbott bans mandates on COVID-19 vaccines regardless of whether they have full FDA approval
Lubbock COVID-19 Update
- Lubbock County added 317 new COVID-19 cases and another death Wednesday
- There are now 3,594 active cases
- Get the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 317 new cases on Wednesday
More wildfires sparking in California
- Hundreds of residents are under evacuation orders after new fires sparked across the state
- Cal Fire says another heat wave this weekend is expected to make fighting the flames even more challenging
- Read more here: Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe
Gov. Whitmer plot sentencing
- One of the men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to six years in federal prison
- Ty Garbin pleaded guilty earlier this year
- He is expected to testify against the other defendants
U.S. evacuations continue
- The Pentagon says as many as 1,500 Americans are still in Afghanistan
- 4,500 others have been flown out of the country
- Follow the latest developments: US says 1,500 Americans may still await Kabul evacuation
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.