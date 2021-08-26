Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Gov. Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Lubbock COVID-19 Update

More wildfires sparking in California

Gov. Whitmer plot sentencing

  • One of the men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to six years in federal prison
  • Ty Garbin pleaded guilty earlier this year
  • He is expected to testify against the other defendants

U.S. evacuations continue

