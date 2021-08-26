Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Gov. Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The governor issued an Executive Order banning state agencies from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine

That includes local governments and schools

Read more here: Gov. Greg Abbott bans mandates on COVID-19 vaccines regardless of whether they have full FDA approval

Lubbock COVID-19 Update

Lubbock County added 317 new COVID-19 cases and another death Wednesday

There are now 3,594 active cases

Get the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 317 new cases on Wednesday

More wildfires sparking in California

Hundreds of residents are under evacuation orders after new fires sparked across the state

Cal Fire says another heat wave this weekend is expected to make fighting the flames even more challenging

Read more here: Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe

Gov. Whitmer plot sentencing

One of the men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to six years in federal prison

Ty Garbin pleaded guilty earlier this year

He is expected to testify against the other defendants

U.S. evacuations continue

The Pentagon says as many as 1,500 Americans are still in Afghanistan

4,500 others have been flown out of the country

Follow the latest developments: US says 1,500 Americans may still await Kabul evacuation

