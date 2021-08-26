KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Highlight

Local Listings


By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Highlight, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old pit bull pup who has been at the shelter about three months.

He is one of the long timers and is waiting for his forever home. Staff say Highlight is puppy playful and very sweet. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Snupe.

