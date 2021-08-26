Lower temps through the weekend with possible rain chances coming

Local Listings
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thanks to some slight changes in our moisture levels allowing for some clouds we were lower with temperatures today.

That should allow the afternoon highs to stay around 90 to 92 degrees for most of the South Plains through Saturday. At least hot enough to help area cotton farmers with heat units. However, the nighttime lows will likely be lower as well with mostly 60s along and west of the caprock. It will be warmer in the afternoon and overnight still in the eastern regions.

The weekend will bring a slim chance of some showers on Sunday and daytime highs will likely be in the 80s for most of our area.

Next week will be interesting as two options unfold for the South Plains.

One may feature a return of high pressure with low rain chances while the other may involved a tropical system in the Pacific that may bring more clouds and some better rain chances by mid-week.

