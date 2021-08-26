Local Listings
Lubbock PD major crash unit searching for truck in Saturday hit and run

Investigators are searching for a 2015-2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck with damage to the front of...
Investigators are searching for a 2015-2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck with damage to the front of the vehicle. The vehicle is white or pearl white in color.(Lubbock Police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
**From Lubbock Police Department**

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is searching for information on the location of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that left a pedestrian seriously injured on Saturday.

Investigators are searching for a 2015-2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck with damage to the front of the vehicle. The vehicle is white or pearl white in color. Anyone with information on this vehicle or the driver of this vehicle is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or the Major Crash Investigation Unit at 806-775-2798. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

At 9:25 p.m. Aug. 21, the pedestrian, 19-year-old Christian Johnson, was walking eastbound across the 5800 block of South Avenue Q Drive when a vehicle traveling southbound struck him. The vehicle fled the scene, failing to stop and render aid to Johnson.

Johnson was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

