Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

New remote visitation technology now available at Lubbock County Detention Center

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New technology in the Lubbock County Detention Center is giving inmates more options to connect with family and friends.

When the detention center opened in 2010, all the technology was up to speed for the time. During those years, visitors were able to go to the jail and video chat with inmates. Now, people can connect with their loved ones without ever leaving home.

“Today, every piece of technology that we have in the detention center is new,” Chief Deputy Cody Scott said.

Along with a county-wide software change, the new technology includes a major update to visitation. Families can now reach their loved ones at the detention center remotely.

Through the new system, you sign up for an account and can call, message, video chat or send photos from your phone or tablet at home.

“Which makes it better for those who have family out of town, out of state. They don’t have to travel into Lubbock anymore,” Scott said.

Remote video visitations are 10 cents a minute, photos are a dollar each and each e-message costs 50 cents. There’s one tablet for every six inmates, who will be able to access them in a common area during specific times of the day. The tablets are monitored to keep the facility safe. Video chats use facial recognition, blacking out every part of the screen except faces.

“Those tablets also have the ability where they can have E-books. There’s movies they can watch. Some of it’s free content, some of it’s paid for. So, it’s enhanced things quite a bit,” Scott said.

Scott says this creates a better environment at the jail, relieving stress for inmates and officers.

“A lot of issues that you have in jail are because of boredom, so this takes a lot of that boredom away,” Scott said.

The upgrade also changes the way mail is processed at the jail. Now, letters are scanned and the photos are uploaded to the inmates’ tablets. Scott says this limits the opportunity for contraband to come in through the mail, helping officers manage the facility.

Sergeant Shaina Hart has also streamlined the jail’s tracking and reporting system. Instead of manually typing in data for each inmate on the computer, an officer can report daily activity for groups from the palm of their hand.

“My project is the Spartan scanner. This is basically to make our officers’ job easy. They do their security checks. They do cell checks for the inmates. They do head count, meals. All of that is stored in this,” Hart said.

If you don’t want to pay to use the remote services, video visitation at the detention center is still free. Scott says with the upgrade, the jail went from 30 people visiting per hour to less than five. To contact your inmate from home, you can create an account at SmartJailMail.com.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in a shooting in the 3600 block of 26th Street in Lubbock.
Disturbance between neighbors leaves one dead in Central Lubbock shooting
Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the Delta variant in a Covenant hospital...
‘Young kids, they think they’re invincible’: Lubbock 19-year-old hospitalized with Delta variant
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation...
9 arrested in prostitution bust in Lubbock
One person died, 4 injured in New Mexico crash.
Teen airlifted to Lubbock after fatal New Mexico crash
Small school district in West Texas to go into quarantine after massive coronavirus outbreak.
Texas town reeling from COVID-19 outbreaks

Latest News

TTU Psychiatrist Recommends Exercise for Anxiety
Deborah "Debbie" Sue Williamson was brutally murdered in Lubbock in 1975. She was 18.
KCBD Investigates: Private Investigators tackle 46-year-old Lubbock cold case murder
animal
State bill clarifies language in Texas Farm Animal Liability Act
Cars in Downtown Lubbock.
City of Lubbock asking for public feedback on downtown parking