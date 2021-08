LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DJ Mann returns to Lubbock to coach his alma mater, Coronado.

https://fb.watch/7DOCtwGxK7/

Four offensive and six defensive starters return from a 12-1 season a year ago.

Coach Mann knows there is good football in West Texas and he is out to earn respect.

The Mustangs open the season at 6A Frenship Friday.

