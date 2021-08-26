Pigskin Preview: Monterey Plainsmen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Monterey Plainsmen took advantage of their off-season to get their young players up to speed.

The Plainsmen return just four starters on offense and six starters on defense from their (4-6) team from last year.

Monterey will rely heavily on their defensive play and leadership but have confidence in the growth of their offensive unit.

Head coach Wayne Hutchinson tweaked their off-season schedule to play in two scrimmages this fall training camp. And he’s hoping that experience will pay off further down the line this upcoming season.

