Police identify victim, suspect in murder-suicide at Buddy Holly Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder-suicide from Saturday, Aug. 21 at Buddy Holly Park.

Investigators have identified the victim in this case as 59-year-old Sylvia Arteaga Hernandez and the male as 54-year-old Luis Carlos Hernandez. Information indicates the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute, according to police.

At 10:03 p.m. Aug. 21, LPD Dispatch received a call for a possible hit and run with injuries in Buddy Holly Park at 1101 N. University Ave. When they arrived, officers found a vehicle in the grass off the roadway, and heard a single gunshot from the vehicle as they were driving up to it. A male was found inside the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A female was found under the vehicle with injuries consistent with being struck by the vehicle, as well as gunshot wounds.

The male was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center, where he later died. The female died on the scene.

The police report shows witnesses were at the park fishing when they heard a woman scream for help. She began running towards them while a vehicle chased after her. The witnesses told police they saw the vehicle run over her. Then the witness saw the suspect get out of the vehicle then heard what sounded like a gun being chambered and then a single shot. The witnesses then ran from the area.

Another witness told police he saw the suspect trying to get his vehicle off of the victim but was unable to. He tried a few times, then got out of the vehicle, went around to the passenger side and the witness heard a single gunshot. The witness called emergency officials and told them what happened and heard another gunshot as police were arriving.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

