Police investigate woman shot while driving on 50th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one woman with serious injuries.

The initial police report says a woman was driving eastbound on 50th Street near Avenue U. She told police she was shot while she was driving.

The woman stopped at the nearby Burger King.

Officers arrived on the scene and she was taken to University Medical Center where she was treated for serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.

Police are investigating. No other information was immediately available.

