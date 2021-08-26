South Plains College classes begin Monday, but enrollment is still open

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College classes begin Monday, August 30. Despite this start being a week later than normal for the community college, Dane Dewbre, the Associate Dean of Marketing and Recruitment, says he is hopeful this will give prospective students some extra time to choose SPC.

Enrollment numbers dropped for South Plains College during the pandemic last year. Dewbre is optimistic the delayed start of classes will help get their numbers back up.

“A lot of schools took some pretty major hits in regards to enrollment, but our goal is of course to really bounce back from that, and just grow.”

Dewbre says despite the loss in numbers, the school was able to look at new opportunities for improvement throughout last year. He says this includes acquiring new tools for the classrooms.

“We were able to purchase lots of laptops, and video-cameras, and microphone systems that our faculty could learn to use.”

Dewbre says staff are continuing to adapt and improve their teaching methods constantly. He says it is all about reaching students and providing them with a good education.

“We’re here for the student, and we are still wanting to meet their educational needs. So you do what you can to make sure its quality, affordable, and that we are available.”

Dewbre says students and parents can expect a clean and safe environment on campus.

By following the recommended Covid guidelines, he says South Plains College is hopeful this semester will be as normal as possible.

“We’re still cleaning deeply, we still have the hand sanitizers on campus and those types of things, we want to keep our students safe.”

Dewbre encourages anyone who is interested in becoming a South Plains Texan to stop by an advising office at one of their campuses and speak with someone.

You can also find more information on enrollment at www.southplainscollege.edu.

