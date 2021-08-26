Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Trick roper performs Saturday at Ranching Heritage Center

Brice Chapman, trick roper from Lubbock
Brice Chapman, trick roper from Lubbock(National Ranching Heritage Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brice Chapman, a 51-year-old trick roper from Lubbock, will present two rope trick performances using both his horse and his faithful border collie.

Chapman has performed at the White House and at premier rodeo events.

At the rope trick performances, Texas Tech Masked Rider Ashley Adams and her black Quarter Horse will greet visitors.

The event is on Saturday, August 28 at 10:30 a.m. and Noon. The Masked Rider will greet visitors from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

It will be at the Pitchfork Pavilion at the National Ranching Heritage Center, 3121 4th Street.

The National Ranching Heritage Center is open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays. The historic park closes daily at 4 p.m., but the indoor museum remains open until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation...
9 arrested in prostitution bust in Lubbock
One person died, 4 injured in New Mexico crash.
Teen airlifted to Lubbock after fatal New Mexico crash
Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
Lamesa man killed in crash near Big Spring
A crash near the South Loop and Quaker Ave. is causing traffic delays.
Quaker Ave. reopened at South Loop 289
A pedestrian was hospitalized in Lubbock after a crash in Levelland on Aug. 25, 2021
Levelland Police investigating crash involving a pedestrian on Pine St.

Latest News

51st Annual Garden & Arts Center Fall Festival
Garden & Arts Center seeking volunteers for 51st Annual Fall Festival
Carpet Tech Cares: UMC Children's Miracle Network
Carpet Tech Cares: Children's Miracle Network
Lubbock Chamber to host virtual community prayer gathering
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship ISD ready for in-person classes