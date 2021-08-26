Trick roper performs Saturday at Ranching Heritage Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brice Chapman, a 51-year-old trick roper from Lubbock, will present two rope trick performances using both his horse and his faithful border collie.

Chapman has performed at the White House and at premier rodeo events.

At the rope trick performances, Texas Tech Masked Rider Ashley Adams and her black Quarter Horse will greet visitors.

The event is on Saturday, August 28 at 10:30 a.m. and Noon. The Masked Rider will greet visitors from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

It will be at the Pitchfork Pavilion at the National Ranching Heritage Center, 3121 4th Street.

The National Ranching Heritage Center is open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays. The historic park closes daily at 4 p.m., but the indoor museum remains open until 5 p.m.

