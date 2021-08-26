The tropics and our West Texas weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains weather will change little through the weekend. There will be, however, little changes. The wild card is the tropics.

The day-to-day changes on the way will be so slight you may not notice them. Temperatures will drop a degree or two each afternoon through the weekend. For Lubbock that’s from the low 90s today to the upper 80s Sunday.

Today will be sunny, winds will be on the light side, and the afternoon will be hot. (KCBD First Alert)

Today will be sunny, winds will be on the light side, and the afternoon will be hot. Highs today will range from near 90 degrees in the far western KCBD viewing area to near 100 degrees in the northeast.

Tonight again will be fair and warm. Lows will range from the mid-60s west to low 70s east.

Friday and Saturday sunshine will outpace any clouds. Temperatures will peak near 90 degrees both days. Along with a light wind, very pleasant late-August weather.

The slight chance of storms returning to the viewing area early next week is looking rather slim. That is, based on data now available, rain appears unlikely. At least for now.

I’m watching several features in the tropics that could become factors in our forecast.

The X on the far left marks an area of potential tropical development. Currently, it is expected to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. (KCBD First Alert)

One of these tropical features now is in the Caribbean. At the moment, it is referred to as Disturbance #1. It is expected to strengthen as it moves northwest into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. While models currently are not in good agreement, and the outlook likely will change in the days ahead, this feature may make landfall in the vicinity of the central Gulf Coast. That would not significantly impact our weather. Stay tuned.

TD 14-E is forecast to become a hurricane off the coast of Mexico. While currently no impact on our local weather is forecast, it bears watching. (KCBD First Alert)

The second tropical feature now is in the eastern Pacific off the coast of southern Mexico. At the moment, it is named Tropical Depression Fourteen E (or TD 14-E). It is forecast to move northwest to near the southern tip of Baja California early next week. Occasionally, moisture from systems that fall apart in that area stream toward eastern New Mexico and West Texas. This can result in significant rain in our area. Occasionally. Stay tuned.

To track this and other tropical weather use the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page (and in our free KCBD Weather App). Click/tap the radar “Layers” menu in the lower right, then “Overlays”, and “Active Tropical Tracks”. Click/tap on any icon for additional information. It’s nearly the same in the app. Tap on the radar menu icon, the three dots in the circle, in the lower right, then “Overlays”, and “Tropical Tracks”.

Keep up with our latest forecast, current conditions, and more, also right here on our Weather Page. You can also keep up while on the go with our free KCBD Weather App for your mobile device. Search for it in your play/app store.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.