TTU Psychiatrist Recommends Exercise for Anxiety

By Karin McCay
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Going back to school can trigger a lot of anxiety even in the best conditions. Today, with the pressures of the pandemic, it’s no wonder that kids. along with their moms and dads, may be facing new struggles with this new world we live in.

Dr. Sarah Wakefield is a psychiatrist and Texas Tech Physician. As Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry, she wants people to remember that one thing always stays the same: The easiest and cheapest way to fight anxiety and depression is exercise.

She says, “We know that 10 to 20 minutes of vigorous exercise can release endorphins and release those neurotransmitters. It can boost your Serotonin production. So, if you’re having a really bad moment or a really bad day, or you’re feeling low, or you’re in the midst of a depression, if you can get yourself to just go do 10 to 20 minutes of vigorous exercise, it actually will release the hormones, those neurotransmitters that we’re targeting with many of the medications.”

This is not just good advice for our *mental health.

Coincidentally, a new study presented to the European Society of Cardiology (meeting this week virtually) is a review of nine studies involving more than 33,000 patients with heart disease.

Overall, researchers found that sedentary people who became active had a 45% lower risk of early death from any cause compared to those who never exercised.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

