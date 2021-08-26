Local Listings
United Way Launches 75th Anniversary Campaign

Lubbock United Way logo (Source: Twitter)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Provided by Lubbock United Way

LUBBOCK, TX – Lubbock Area United Way kicked off its 75th Anniversary Campaign today with a luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The organization was formed on August 28, 1946 and ran its first campaign in the fall of that year. At today’s event, Campaign Chair Mark Griffin with Rip Griffin Companies announced the 2021 goal of $5,882,846.

Griffin encouraged the audience, “Find your story that drives you to support United Way and its Community Partners. Because your story is a thread in a tapestry of thousands of stories that make up who United Way is and why we continue in our mission of Giving • People • Hope.”

Reverend Dr. Jim Jackson, former senior pastor of First United Methodist Chuch, gave the keynote address. Dr. Jackson is a long time volunteer for United Way and a former board member. He currently leads Equip3 out of Houston, Texas, a leadership development organization that provides coaching, mediation, and training.

Money raised during the Annual Campaign is invested in the Lubbock area through United Way’s Community Partners. Community Partner staff and volunteers work to address the root causes of issues facing South Plains communities, such as poverty, inequity in education, family and personal violence, and mental health care. These agencies have also played a significant role in the local response to the pandemic.

JumpStart Division Chair Keith Patrick with Frenship ISD announced the results of eight local businesses that ran their United Way workplace campaigns before the start of the campaign.

JumpStart Company Results:

  • Happy State Bank                                        $   29,726
  • Lubbock-Cooper ISD                                    $   40,690
  • The Griffin Companies                                $   42,500
  • Lubbock Association of Realtors              $   67,607
  • PlainsCapital Bank                                       $   83,708
  • City Bank                                                       $ 110,232
  • United Supermarkets                                   $ 400,000

These JumpStart companies and their employees have given a total of $824,462.

United Way’s Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon will take place in the Civic Center Banquet Hall on October 14 and the campaign will wrap up with the Campaign Celebration Luncheon on November

