Culinary concessions: Tech previews new game day delicacies

Brisket nachos, quesadillas, chocolate churro quesadillas, chicken fried steak sandwich and...
Brisket nachos, quesadillas, chocolate churro quesadillas, chicken fried steak sandwich and corn dog bites are a few new items on the menu.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In recent years, the revamped concession stand menu from Spectra Food Services has become a Saturday staple for those who attend Texas Tech football games. Fans can now experience new delicacies such as chicken fried steak sandwiches and corn dog bites - a favorite for the people who attended Friday’s media event.

“We got a couple new items coming out this year. We still have our family-friendly pricing, but we’ve brought in a couple high-end items,” said Alanna Hurt, who serves as catering coordinator for Spectra. “Our brisket nachos, our quesadillas are expanding this year.  We have southwest chicken quesadillas, some chocolate churro quesadillas. Jalapeno poppers are probably my favorite. We’re expanding out sandwich variety, kind’ve giving everyone a better variety for this year.”

Soon after the 2019 season ended, the staff decided to brainstorm new culinary ideas. However, plans were put on hold with the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the company’s main focus was to keep the paying fans fed- with a simplified menu.

“A lot of (he new ideas) came from our executive chef, Chef Don. He started last year in February, right before COVID hit, so this is the first year he got to come out and build a good menu from scratch,” she said. “It’s looking like it’s going to be a good year. He put a lot of good work into this menu and with everything coming out, I think fans are going to be real happy.”

The menu includes tradition items as well, such as cheeseburgers, chili dogs, and hot dogs.

“Going into this year, we were able to have some time to plan it out, and go ahead and make the variety a bit bigger and have some better items out there.  (Eating) is one of those bonding items between people. You have a good meal with some good company. Overall, I think it just adds to the experience.”

Tech football fans will have their first testing opportunity on September 11 as the Red Raiders welcome the Lumberjacks of Stephen F. Austin. “If they loved us last year, they’ll love us even more this year,” she said.

Injuries reported in rollover crash near Loop 289 and Marsha Sharp
