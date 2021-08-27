Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Evacuations resume after Kabul attacks

Suicide bombers killed 13 U.S. troops and 95 Afghans

Isis claimed responsibility for the attack

Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees adopts tax rate

The board voted to lower the property tax rate next year by 2¢

Homeowners are still expected to pay more because of growth and rising property valuations

Lubbock COVID-19 update

The Lubbock health department reported 247 new COVID cases and one more death Thursday

There are now 3,691 active cases

Texas House passes new voting restrictions bill

The measure bans drive-thru voting, 24-hour voting and gives more power to partisan observers

The bill now goes to the Senate

Tropical storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean Sea

The storm is headed towards the Gulf of Mexico

It’s expected to make landfall as a major hurricane Sunday afternoon

