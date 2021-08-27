Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Evacuations resume after Kabul attacks
- Suicide bombers killed 13 U.S. troops and 95 Afghans
- Isis claimed responsibility for the attack
- Follow the latest developments here: Evacuations resume after Kabul bombings as toll now over 100
Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees adopts tax rate
- The board voted to lower the property tax rate next year by 2¢
- Homeowners are still expected to pay more because of growth and rising property valuations
- Kase Wilbanks breaks down Thursday’s meeting: Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees hears COVID-19 comments, set property tax rate
Lubbock COVID-19 update
- The Lubbock health department reported 247 new COVID cases and one more death Thursday
- There are now 3,691 active cases
- Get the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 247 new cases on Thursday
Texas House passes new voting restrictions bill
- The measure bans drive-thru voting, 24-hour voting and gives more power to partisan observers
- The bill now goes to the Senate
- Read more here: Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats’ holdout ends
Tropical storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean Sea
- The storm is headed towards the Gulf of Mexico
- It’s expected to make landfall as a major hurricane Sunday afternoon
- Details here: Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans
