Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Evacuations resume after Kabul attacks

Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees adopts tax rate

Lubbock COVID-19 update

Texas House passes new voting restrictions bill

Tropical storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean Sea

Two people were killed in a Saturday night shooting at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 N. University.
Police identify victim, suspect in murder-suicide at Buddy Holly Park
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Police investigate woman shot while driving on 50th Street
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Loop 289 and Marsha Sharp
A pedestrian was hospitalized and later died in Lubbock after a crash in Levelland on Aug. 25,...
Levelland Police identify pedestrian killed in Wednesday crash

Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather - Fri., August 27
Senator Ted Cruz sat down with sheriffs and police chiefs from as far as Amarillo to Midland...
Sen. Ted Cruz visits Lubbock, meets law enforcement to discuss challenges they face
Citizens address the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees
Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees hears COVID-19 comments, set property tax rate
South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College classes begin Monday, but enrollment is still open