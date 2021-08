LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school playoff football scores and highlights for Thursday night.

Motley County 46 Westbrook 30

Valley 33 Ira 32

Klondike 55 Sanderson 6

Crosbyton 13 Shamrock 42

Odessa 27 Monterey 32

Paducah 61 Miami 14

Knox City 30 Jayton 46

