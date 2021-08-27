Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harris

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Harris
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Harris(Lubbock Animal Services)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harris, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull.

Harris is very loving and just wants to cuddle on the couch. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. If you would like to make this good boy a part of your family, his adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Highlight.

