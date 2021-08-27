Local Listings
Lubbock ISD and Texas Tech announce new Agri-STEM building for Lubbock ISD students

Texas Tech University gives Lubbock ISD land for $10.5 million agriculture education facility
By Addison Barthold
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD and Texas Tech University announced a new Agri-STEM complex for Lubbock ISD students. This is part of the $130 million bond Lubbock ISD received in 2018.

A study found that the agriculture industry in the high plains contributes to about one-thrid of the total economy of the area. Because of this, TTU President Lawrence Schovanec says that by building this facility and furthering the education of our students, we are helping to sustain Lubbock’s economy.

“Agriculture is such an important part of this economy, and this culture, and the sustainability of that economy and culture starts with education.”

This year, for the first time, every high school in Lubbock ISD is offering courses in Agricultural Science. With this new facility, students will be able to gain industry based certification and experience in agriculture. Lubbock School Board President Zach Brady says this will allow the district the ability to train the next generation of Ag leaders.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to train the next generation of leaders for our agricultural industry. In doing so, we can position our students for better wages and more potential in their careers.”

Brady says that because Lubbock is placed in the high plains, an agriculture capital of the world, Ag education here is special.

“At LISD we opperate an urban school district in a fully developed city that is situated right in the middle of all this agriculture. What this tells you is that Ag ed in LISD can and should look different.”

Brady says that by partenering with Texas Tech, which offers one of the top Agricultural Science programs in the nation, students will be gaining distinct insight.

The new Agri-STEM building will be located at 4th and Quaker, on Texas Tech campus. It’s expected to be complete next year.

