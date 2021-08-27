Lubbock man takes plea deal on child porn charges, faces 20 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clayton McBryde, 42, pleaded guilty on Thursday to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on the pornography charge and aggravated sexual assault of a child in September 2020.

Because of his plea agreement on the charge of child pornography, he faces up to 20 years in prison and five years to life of supervised release. He also has to register as a sex offender

Federal court documents show on April 22, 2020 Lubbock Police received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for the KIK messaging app.

The CyberTip identified the suspect as Clayton McBryde.

A detective with LPD reviewed the files and confirmed one video file was child pornography. The video involved sexually explicit conduct between an adult and a young prepubescent female nude from the waist down.

During the investigation of this case, the detective assigned to this CyberTip discovered McBryde was also a suspect in a sexual assault of a child investigation. During the investigation of the child sexual assault, a search was conducted on his computer.

LPD located a photograph in a folder entitled “claysfolder” that was of child pornography involving a prepubescent female.

McBryde admits that he possessed this image on the computer. He also admits and agrees that he possessed material which contained at least one image of child pornography of a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

His rearraignment is set for Sept. 1, 2021. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a hold for US Marshals.

