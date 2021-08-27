Lubbock Republican & Democratic party weigh in on passage of statewide voting bill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The governor is set to sign a GOP voting bill into law after its passage in both Texas chambers Friday.

Democrats have called it “voter suppression” while Republicans call it an “election integrity “bill.

Their differences led Texas house democrats to leave the state for six weeks as they asked congress to pass legislation that would block bills similar to SB1.

SB1 would do the following:

Ban drive through voting for all voters unless you are disabled and meet federal requirements.

Eliminate the possibility for 24-hour voting.

Block local jurisdictions from setting their own poll hours.

Sending unsolicited mail-in ballot applications would become a state felony.

Democrats and Republicans have stark differences about the intention of this bill, but both agree the bill stems from changes Harris county made in the last election.

The urban county expanded curbside voting to all voters and extended voting hours. Lubbock county Democratic chair Gracie Gomez said this expanded access increased voter turnout in Harris county.

“The numbers, the voting results, reflected the strong democratic stronghold. It’s funny how they mentioned consistency, yet this had never been an issue before the 2020 election,” Gomez said.

Republicans challenged these changes in court at the time. Lubbock county Republican chair vice president David Bruegel said this bill codifies uniformity at the ballots.

“During the COVID pandemic, we had a lot of issues with counties making individualized decisions, instead of following a statewide framework to make sure everything was standard across the state,” Bruegel said.

However, democrats argue these limitations suppress urban and minority votes.

“We should be encouraging everyone in this country who can vote to vote. And this does the exact opposite,” Gomez said.

Both party chairs agree that Lubbock voters will not see significant changes at the poll because our jurisdiction did not participate in changes other urban areas made.

