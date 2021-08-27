Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Officials speak out on fallen Laredo Marine

U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza
U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The death of Laredo Marine has many officials on all sides of the spectrum speaking out about his tragic death.

Congressman Cuellar released a statement regarding the death of David Lee Espinoza, a Marine killed in the twin explosions at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Cuellar says, Mr. Espinoza embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor. When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service. I mourn him and all the fallen heroes in Afghanistan. My heart goes out to the Espinoza family in this extremely difficult time. The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero.”

Espinoza was a 2019 graduate of LBJ High School in Laredo. He is survived by his brother, mother, Elizabeth Holguin, and stepfather.

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered that all flags to be lowered at half-staff to honor Espinoza.

Abbott made the statement via Twitter, saying that these heroes should never be forgotten.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a Saturday night shooting at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 N. University.
Police identify victim, suspect in murder-suicide at Buddy Holly Park
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Police investigate woman shot while driving on 50th Street
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A pedestrian was hospitalized and later died in Lubbock after a crash in Levelland on Aug. 25,...
Levelland Police identify pedestrian killed in Wednesday crash
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Loop 289 and Marsha Sharp
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Loop 289 and Marsha Sharp

Latest News

These visitation policy changes were made due to the high transmission rate of COVID-19 and to...
Amarillo VA Health Care system changes visitation policy, Lubbock location included
A pickup truck and a train collided at South Date and Oak St. in Plainview on Aug. 27, 2021.
Pickup truck driver injured after collision with train in Plainview
The House floor on Aug. 23, 2021.
Texas House passes new voting restrictions as Democratic hopes of killing the legislation wane
Clayton McBryde takes a plea deal and pleads guilty to possession of child pornography...
Lubbock man takes plea deal on child porn charges, faces 20 years