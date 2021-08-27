Local Listings
Pickup truck driver injured after collision with train in Plainview

A pickup truck and a train collided at South Date and Oak St. in Plainview on Aug. 27, 2021.
A pickup truck and a train collided at South Date and Oak St. in Plainview on Aug. 27, 2021.(Nathan Giese/Plainview Herald)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a pickup was taken to Covenant Health Plainview after a crash involving a train in Plainview.

The collision happened at 2:19 p.m. at the Rail Road Crossing at FM 400, which is South Date St.

Plainview police say the pickup truck driver’s injuries are not known at this time.

Emergency officials are still on the scene. BNSF Railroad representatives are also on-scene assessing the situation

We are gathering information and will update this story.

