Pickup truck driver injured after collision with train in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a pickup was taken to Covenant Health Plainview after a crash involving a train in Plainview.

The collision happened at 2:19 p.m. at the Rail Road Crossing at FM 400, which is South Date St.

Plainview police say the pickup truck driver’s injuries are not known at this time.

Emergency officials are still on the scene. BNSF Railroad representatives are also on-scene assessing the situation

