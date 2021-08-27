Sen. Ted Cruz visits Lubbock, meets law enforcement to discuss challenges they face

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz visited the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Academy Thursday for a roundtable discussion with West Texas law enforcement to discuss the challenges they face. The conversation topics ranged from Afghanistan, to the border, gangs, guns and drugs. But, it all started with appreciation for our officers.

“I want to say first just thank you, thank you for your service. Thank you for protecting our communities,” Cruz said.

Senator Cruz sat down with sheriffs and police chiefs from as far as Amarillo to Midland and Odessa. During the roundtable, the conversation shifted to concerns about the evacuation of Afghanistan. Cruz says someone asked him to what extent Afghan refugees coming to America have been vetted for whether they are a security threat.

“And unfortunately, I was forced to tell the law enforcement in the room next to us that I have no confidence that the Biden administration is thoroughly vetting any of these refugees,” Cruz said.

Before the question and answer session began, Sergeant Josh Cisneros and Sergeant Michael Macias gave a presentation on the current state of crime in the county. They discussed guns, gangs, and Mexican drug cartel presence in our area. Senator Cruz says many of these issues stem from South Texas, claiming the border is the worst he’s ever seen.

“We have in addition to the catastrophe playing out in Afghanistan, we have another catastrophe playing out at our southern border right here in Texas,” Cruz said.

Sergeant Cisneros says the number of documented gangs in Lubbock has increased by 31 percent since 2017. The jump is linked to increased activity and better documentation. He also discussed hybrid gangs in the county, explaining that members are often younger and extremely violent. Cisneros says these gangs often break into cars looking for guns and rob drug houses of other gangs.

“And so the sheriffs here in Lubbock and across West Texas are dealing with narcotics flooding in, poisoning Texans and Americans because this administration refuses to enforce the law,” Cruz said.

As Senator Cruz spoke with local law enforcement, he praised their strength during what he calls a very tough time to be on the job. As with any group of humans, he says there will always be bad apples, but the overwhelming majority are in the position for the right reason. He says our current political climate regarding officers makes him worry about the future generation of law enforcement.

