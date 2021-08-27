Local Listings
Sudan Fire Department hosting fundraiser for Sgt. Shawn Wilson on Sunday

Sgt. Shawn Wilson
Sgt. Shawn Wilson(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SUDAN, Texas (KCBD) - The Sudan Fire Department will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit Sergeant Shawn Wilson on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

They’ll be serving hamburgers, along with a bake sale and a silent auction.

The meal is by donation only and all proceeds will go to benefit Sgt. Wilson, who was injured in the line of duty on July 15.

A donation fund has been established for Sgt. Wilson at First United Bank in Sudan.

