Sudan Fire Department hosting fundraiser for Sgt. Shawn Wilson on Sunday
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SUDAN, Texas (KCBD) - The Sudan Fire Department will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit Sergeant Shawn Wilson on Sunday, Aug. 29.
The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
They’ll be serving hamburgers, along with a bake sale and a silent auction.
The meal is by donation only and all proceeds will go to benefit Sgt. Wilson, who was injured in the line of duty on July 15.
A donation fund has been established for Sgt. Wilson at First United Bank in Sudan.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.