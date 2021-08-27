Texas Tech establishes Luke Siegel memorial fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELELASE) - Texas Tech Athletics announced Friday it has established the Luke Siegel Fund that will be allocated to the Red Raider men’s tennis and baseball programs annually and to a scholarship in his memory.

As part of the fund, Texas Tech has created a scholarship endowment through the Red Raider Club that will be awarded annually to a Red Raider men’s tennis or baseball student-athlete – two of Luke’s favorite sports. Texas Tech will also honor Siegel in both team facilities at the McLeod Tennis Center and Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

“Luke Siegel left a lasting legacy that not only inspired this community but those across the country,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “While we mourn his passing, we cherish the lessons Luke taught us on love, faith and most importantly, strength. His memory will not soon be forgotten, and we will continue to honor Luke for many years to come.”

The son of former Texas Tech men’s tennis coach Tim Siegel and his wife Jenny, Luke Siegel suffered a traumatic brain injury following a golf cart accident in July 2015. Not guaranteed to survive the original accident, Siegel continued to fight in the six years since, beating the odds one time after another in his recovery.

In the years following his accident, the Siegel family helped create Team Luke Hope for Minds, merging with a similar Austin-based organization to enrich the lives of children with a brain injury and give hope to their families through support and education. Through Team Luke Hope for Minds, Siegel’s story was told to a national audience through the likes of ESPN and others, giving inspiration for other families in similar circumstances. This year alone, Team Luke Hope for Minds has supported 95 families and granted over $350,000 to children in need.

Siegel passed away this past Saturday at the age of 15 following complications from COVID-19. His passing generated tributes from across the sports landscape, ranging from NFL MVP quarterbacks in Texas Tech’s own Patrick Mahomes II and Drew Brees to former professional tennis players Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick as well as sportscaster Dick Vitale.

Funeral services for Siegel are set for 11 a.m. Saturday morning at United Supermarkets Arena.

To support the Luke Siegel Fund, please visit www.RedRaiderClub.com/Luke. More information regarding Team Luke Hope for Minds can be found at www.TeamLukeHopeforMinds.org.

