Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH: Cow rides in McDonald’s drive-thru line

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (Gray News) – A woman going through a McDonald’s drive-thru lane had to do a double-take after seeing a cow cruising in the backseat of a car ahead of her in line.

You read that right – a cow.

Jessica Nelson couldn’t believe what she saw and pulled out her phone to get video evidence.

“I was in awe and couldn’t believe I was the only one videoing the cow,” Nelson said.

She posted the video on Facebook with the caption, “Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.”

With nearly 90,000 views, the cow is definitely getting noticed now.

Nelson said there were apparently three cows in the backseat, but the others were lying down.

It is unclear if the driver ordered any burgers for the cows.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a Saturday night shooting at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 N. University.
Police identify victim, suspect in murder-suicide at Buddy Holly Park
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Police investigate woman shot while driving on 50th Street
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Loop 289 and Marsha Sharp
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Loop 289 and Marsha Sharp
A pedestrian was hospitalized and later died in Lubbock after a crash in Levelland on Aug. 25,...
Levelland Police identify pedestrian killed in Wednesday crash

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protective overalls and...
US intelligence still divided on origins of coronavirus
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
GRAPHIC: Evacuations continue after deadly blast
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden promise to strike extremists faces new Afghan reality
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary