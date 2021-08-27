Weekend storm and heat update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few weather changes, though slight, show up in my forecast for this late-August weekend. So slight, you may not notice. Here are my weekend and tropical weather updates.

This afternoon partly cloudy with a light wind, still humid and still somewhat hot. Highs will range from near 90 degrees in the west to the mid-90s east.

Friday afternoon partly cloudy with a light wind, still humid and still somewhat hot. Highs will range from near 90 degrees in the west to the mid-90s east. (KCBD First Alert)

Tonight mostly fair, little wind, and warm. Lows will range from the low and mid-60s west to around 70 to 72 degrees in the east.

Not much change tomorrow, again partly cloudy, winds light, humid, and very warm. Near to slightly below today, highs will range from the upper 80s west to the mid-90s east.

Saturday evening there is a slim change storms or showers may brush the far northwestern corner of the viewing area. This is the Bovina-Friona area.

Saturday night otherwise will be mostly fair, winds light, the air warm. Lows again will range from the low 60s west to near 70 east.

Sunday a slim chance of storms returns to the viewing area. Your chance of measurable rainfall is very low. Sunday otherwise will be partly cloudy, humid, and very warm. Temperatures will peak from the mid-80s west to low 90s east.

At best, a slim chance of rain will linger into early next week.

Neither of the tropical features that I mentioned yesterday have a notable role in our forecast.

Turn on "Active Tropical Track" in our KCBD First Alert Interactive Radar to track any named tropical system. Click/tap on an icon (even the dots) for more information. This image is from the radar here on our Weather Page. (KCBD First Alert)

The feature in the Caribbean this morning is Tropical Storm Ida. It is forecast to strengthen as it moves northwest into the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) anticipates it will make landfall Sunday afternoon near the central or eastern coast of Louisiana. Possibly as a major hurricane (category 3).

The feature in the eastern Pacific, off the coast of southern Mexico, this morning is Tropical Storm Nora. It is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane as it moves north-northwest this weekend. The NHC anticipates it will be weakening as it moves into the Gulf of California early next week.

Yesterday I mentioned that occasionally moisture from systems such as Nora bring rain to the eastern New Mexico -- West Texas region. The weather pattern does not favor that outcome. It appears Arizona and adjacent areas may be in line for some heavy tropical rains.

Keep up with the latest right here on our Weather Page. You can also keep up while on the go with our free KCBD Weather App for your mobile device. Search for it in your play/app store.

Enter the giveaway to win one of our Daybreak Today Mugs. This link will take you to the entry form: https://www.kcbd.com/2020/10/13/kcbd-daybreak-today-coffee-mug-giveaway/

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.