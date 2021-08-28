Slightly cooler Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nice Sunday ahead with slightly cooler temps than Saturday.

Saturday’s temperatures across the South Plains topped out in the upper 80s, lower 90s. We saw some afternoon cumulus clouds but mostly sunny skies throughout the day today.

Overnight tonight, mostly clear and quiet with a low near 68 in Lubbock. Temps will return to the upper 80s tomorrow, possibly some lower 90s. Expecting a high of 88 degrees in Lubbock Sunday. Our average for this time of year is 90.

We have some moisture returning to the area, so a few afternoon pop-up showers are possible, mainly for the northwestern part of the KCBD viewing area. Besides a stray storm or two, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds and a light breeze from the southeast.

A bit cooler tomorrow across the South Plains (KCBD)

Temperatures for the start of the workweek will be around average, with a slight warm-up by Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s. We will remain in a relatively dry pattern with very slim rain chances after Monday.

Hurricane Ida update as of 4:40pm Saturday (KCBD)

We are also tracking Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Ida is a category 2 storm right now with sustained winds of 100mph. It is expected to continue to strengthen to a category 4 as it tracks to the NW and will make landfall Sunday near New Orleans. The outer bands of the hurricane are currently

