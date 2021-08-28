Sundown Theatre to Present 9/11 Play ‘110 Stories’

Provided by Sundown Theatre

The play “110 Stories” by Sarah Tuft will be presented at the Sundown ISD Auditorium on Saturday September 11th at 7 p.m., and Sunday September 12th at 2 p.m.

“110 Stories” tells the events of September 11th, 2001 through the eyes of the people who experienced the day first hand. This collection of stories is based on interviews with first responders, survivors, and citizens of New York. It is not recommended for young audiences.

“110 Stories” will be a collaborative Reader’s Theatre play that will be presented by Sundown High School theatre students and Sundown ISD faculty from all three district campuses, including Junior High principal Miguel Salazar, High School Principal Jeremy Griffith, and Sundown ISD Superintendent Brent Evans. Completing the cast is Jonathan Strickland, the mayor of Sundown. The production will be directed by Randal Ramirez, Jonna Evans, and Martha Buchanan.

Tickets prices are $7 for adults/$5 for students, and will be available for purchase at the door on the day of performance.

In conjunction with “110 Stories”, the City of Sundown Library will be showcasing the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s Educational Exhibit “September 11, 2001: The Day that Changed the World”, which is a poster exhibit displaying the history of 9/11, it’s origins, and it’s ongoing effect on society. The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom.

This educational poster series will be on display in the Sundown ISD Auditorium lobby for audience members to peruse before and after the performance.