End Zone Team of the Week: Levelland Lobos

Former Red Raider, Lyle Leong's head coaching debut at Levelland ended in a two-point conversion...(KCBD Video)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The first KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Levelland Lobos.

In their week one matchup against the Plainview Bulldogs, the Lobos won 27-26 to kick off the season undefeated at (1-0).

Former Red Raider, Lyle Leong’s head coaching debut at Levelland ended in a two-point conversion connection between Conner Alexander and Caleb Salazar to give the Lobos the win at the end of regulation.

Next week the Lobos will travel to Snyder to take on the Tigers.

