Final days of August forecast & Hurricane Ida Update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We will continue with the warm, mainly dry trend for the final days of August and into the first of September.

Warm and dry conditions continue (KCBD)

We topped out just shy of 90 degrees in Lubbock Sunday, with an overnight low of 63 degrees. Our average for this time of year is 90/65.

Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies. Any lingering showers from this afternoon will taper off after sunset. Lows expected to be a bit warmer than last night but staying in the 60s.

The slightly below average temps will continue into Monday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Likely a repeat of Sunday with partly cloudy skies and some afternoon showers possible, although most of the area will stay dry. Any showers/storms that develop will be brief.

Unfortunately, the slight cool down we had Sunday and Monday won’t stick around. Temperatures will be back in the mid-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday and rain chances leave the forecast as we continue in a dry, warm pattern through the workweek.

Hurricane Ida Update:

As of 5:35 PM, Ida is still a major hurricane as it continues to track over southeastern Louisiana. (KCBD)

As of 5:35 pm, Ida is still a major hurricane as it makes it’s way over SE Louisiana. It made landfall at Port Fourchon, LA around 11:55 am CDT as a category 4 storm with 150 mph sustained winds. It is slowing down as it moves over land and is taking a northwest track currently at 10 mph. Ida will continue to bring devastating storm surge, flooding, and wind gusts before it eventually weakens and takes a northeast track. You can continue to track Hurricane Ida on the free KCBD weather app.

