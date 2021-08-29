Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land

Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land.

No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect.

The storm’s center is about 865 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph.

The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD Newschannel 11 at 10 End Zone highlights
End Zone Scores and Highlights for Friday, Aug. 27
Anna O'Steen and Mary McCabe
Local mothers bringing mom lounge to Lubbock
Family and friends gathered inside the United Supermarkets Arena to remember Luke Siegel on...
Family, friends gather to remember Luke Siegel
US Marine Rylee McCollum was identified as one of the victims from Thursday’s attack in Kabul...
Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan
A pickup truck and a train collided at South Date and Oak St. in Plainview on Aug. 27, 2021.
Pickup truck driver injured after collision with train in Plainview

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport