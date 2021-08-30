1 person injured in overnight central Lubbock Shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD)-

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that left one person with serious injuries overnight near 45th Street and Avenue P.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 30

Officials say one person suffered a gunshot to the chest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

