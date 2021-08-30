1 person injured in overnight central Lubbock Shooting
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD)-
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that left one person with serious injuries overnight near 45th Street and Avenue P.
Police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 30
Officials say one person suffered a gunshot to the chest.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.
