1 person injured in overnight central Lubbock Shooting

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD)-

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that left one person with serious injuries overnight near 45th Street and Avenue P.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 30

Officials say one person suffered a gunshot to the chest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

