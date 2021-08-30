Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Daybreak Today, Monday Morning Brief - Aug. 30
Daybreak Today, Monday Morning Brief - Aug. 30
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 person seriously injured in overnight shooting

  • shooting happened just after 1 a.m. near 45th and Avenue P
  • Lubbock police say one person injured with gunshot to the chest
  • This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

Tracking Ida

  • Hurricane now downgraded to a tropical storm
  • Expected to move further inland over Louisiana then head into western Mississippi later today
  • One death reported from the storm

Lubbock County tax rate hearing

  • Public meeting will be tonight at 6 p.m.
  • Meeting will be to discuss proposed tax rate increase
  • Commissioners unanimously voted to raise the tax rate, and will be on November ballot
  • Tax money to go to Lubbock County Sheriff’s office for pay increases

South Plains College begins classes

  • Fall semester starts today
  • Registrations still open today and Tuesday

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Family and friends gathered inside the United Supermarkets Arena to remember Luke Siegel on...
Family, friends gather to remember Luke Siegel
Anna O'Steen and Mary McCabe
Local mothers bringing mom lounge to Lubbock
FILE - Ed Asner, star of "Up," arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards on Sunday, March 7, 2010, in...
Actor Ed Asner, TV’s blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91
US Marine Rylee McCollum was identified as one of the victims from Thursday’s attack in Kabul...
Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

Latest News

Warm and dry conditions continue
Final days of August forecast & Hurricane Ida Update
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD News at 10 for Sunday, Aug. 29
KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Aug. 29
KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Aug. 29
KCBD Daybreak Today