Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

1 person seriously injured in overnight shooting

shooting happened just after 1 a.m. near 45th and Avenue P

Lubbock police say one person injured with gunshot to the chest

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

Tracking Ida

Hurricane now downgraded to a tropical storm

Expected to move further inland over Louisiana then head into western Mississippi later today

One death reported from the storm

Lubbock County tax rate hearing

Public meeting will be tonight at 6 p.m.

Meeting will be to discuss proposed tax rate increase

Commissioners unanimously voted to raise the tax rate, and will be on November ballot

Tax money to go to Lubbock County Sheriff’s office for pay increases

South Plains College begins classes

Fall semester starts today

Registrations still open today and Tuesday

