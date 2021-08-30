Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 person seriously injured in overnight shooting
- shooting happened just after 1 a.m. near 45th and Avenue P
- Lubbock police say one person injured with gunshot to the chest
Tracking Ida
- Hurricane now downgraded to a tropical storm
- Expected to move further inland over Louisiana then head into western Mississippi later today
- One death reported from the storm
Lubbock County tax rate hearing
- Public meeting will be tonight at 6 p.m.
- Meeting will be to discuss proposed tax rate increase
- Commissioners unanimously voted to raise the tax rate, and will be on November ballot
- Tax money to go to Lubbock County Sheriff’s office for pay increases
South Plains College begins classes
- Fall semester starts today
- Registrations still open today and Tuesday
