Hub City Comic Con returns to Lubbock with star-studded celebrity guests

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hub City Comic Con is returning to Lubbock after two years on Sept. 3-5, 2021 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

There will be a star-studded cast of celebrity guests ranging from anime voice actors to actors in fan-favorites movies.

Kerri Hoskins, who is Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 3 and Keith Cook, who is Sub Zero and Reptile in Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation will be in attendance to sign autographs and meet fans. Also there to sign autographs and meet fans will be Zach Aguilar, the voice of Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train.

Other anime voice actors joining are: Ricco Fajardo (Lemillion in My Hero Academia and Taiju Oki in Dr. Stone,) Griffin Burns (Tartaglia in Genshin Impact and Muichiro Tokitou in Demon Slayer,) and Brittney Karbowski (Camie Utsushimi in My Hero Academia and Black Star in Soul Eater.)

Actor Erik Stolhanske (Rabbit in Super Troopers and Todd Wolfhouse in Beerfest) will be joining the lineup and actor/voice actor Jason Douglas (Tobin in The Walking Dead, Beerus in Dragon Ball and Krieg in Borderlands 3) will also be attendance.

In addition to meeting celebrities, attendees will have access to more than 100 artist and exhibitor booths to shop.

Lubbock’s own Aerial Atmosphere Fitness Studio will be performing live in anime cosplay at this years show. Rampage Wrestling will be making a return and holding matches inside of the exhibit hall throughout the show.

Doors will open Friday at 5 p.m. for VIPs and two-day and Single-Day passholders can join the fun on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

More information and tickets are available at: www.HubCityComicCon.com

