Late Summer weather on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly mild weather is in store this week. Rain chances remain slim. Temperatures will peak near to slightly above average for the end of August and the start of September.

This afternoon our sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be very light, except near storm and shower activity. The chance of a storm or shower near you is quite low. But not zero.

The afternoon also will be humid and very warm. Highs will range from the mid- and upper 80s in the western KCBD viewing area to the low to mid-90s east.

This evening will be mostly cloudy, then overnight partly cloudy. Overnight winds will remain light. Lows will range from the low 60s northwest to the low 70s in the far eastern viewing area.

Between now and tomorrow, not much change. Tuesday overall will be partly cloudy, winds will be light, still somewhat humid, and very warm to a bit hot. Temperatures will peak near average, from the upper 80s far west to the mid-90s far east.

Tuesday afternoon and evening a few isolated showers and storms may pop up. Once again, a slim chance of rain at any spot in the KCBD viewing area.

The start of September, Wednesday through Friday, currently looks dry with slightly above seasonally average temperatures. I expect highs for most of the area from near 90 to the mid-90s.

Labor Day Holiday Weekend

This weekend is the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. It is considered by many to be the last weekend of Summer. Data this morning points to a continuing pattern of little day-to-day change. I anticipate weather similar to today. That includes a slim chance of a storm/shower - rain is unlikely but not out of the question.

Tropical Update

In case you missed it, neither Tropical Storm Ida over the southeastern US or the Remnants of Nora over northwestern Mexico play a sensible role in our forecast.

You can track any named tropical system right here on our Weather Page. Turn on "Active Tropical Track" in our KCBD First Alert Interactive Radar, click/tap on an icon (even the dots) for more information. (KCBD First Alert)

