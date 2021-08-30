Lubbock Sheriff responds to shots fired at game room on Hwy. 84

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating reports of shots fired at a game room in the 6300 block of Hwy. 84.

The name of the game room is Prize City. According to officials, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 3:30 p.m., Monday, August 30, in reference to shots fired and a possible robbery.

LCSO says Deputies were told three individuals entered the game room, fired a shot, and demanded money from the manager.

The suspects are described as three black males, wearing black shirts with a white check mark on them, and blue jeans who left the scene in an older black model Mercury Grand Marquis, last seen heading east bound toward Slaton.

There are no injuries reported.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is gathering more information.

