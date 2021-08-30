Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Sheriff responds to shots fired at game room on Hwy. 84

Deputies are investigating a shots fired call at a game room on the Slaton Hwy.
Deputies are investigating a shots fired call at a game room on the Slaton Hwy.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating reports of shots fired at a game room in the 6300 block of Hwy. 84.

The name of the game room is Prize City. According to officials, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 3:30 p.m., Monday, August 30, in reference to shots fired and a possible robbery.

LCSO says Deputies were told three individuals entered the game room, fired a shot, and demanded money from the manager.

The suspects are described as three black males, wearing black shirts with a white check mark on them, and blue jeans who left the scene in an older black model Mercury Grand Marquis, last seen heading east bound toward Slaton.

There are no injuries reported.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is gathering more information.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in overnight shooting
Police identify victim in early Monday morning shooting
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Andy Castillo
Accused murderer of Cynthia Palacio, Linda Carbajal dies in custody
Family and friends gathered inside the United Supermarkets Arena to remember Luke Siegel on...
Family, friends gather to remember Luke Siegel
Daybreak Today, Monday Morning Brief - Aug. 30
Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Latest News

County Road 2300 or Avenue P is one of the projects in the 2019 Transportation Improvement...
Projects from 2019 Lubbock County road bond remain in planning phases
COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 712 new cases since Saturday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 712 new cases since Saturday
Quarterback S.A.C.K. (Supporting And Comforting Kids) is a fun tradition for fans to celebrate...
Ronald McDonald House Southwest celebrates 20th season of Quarterback S.A.C.K.
Police are searching for suspects in an attempted robbery at ACE in the 4600 block of 34th...
Police investigate attempted robbery; Coronado enacted lockout protocol