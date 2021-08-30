Noon Notebook: Lubbock Square Dance Federation offers lessons

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In just a few weeks, the Lubbock Square Dance Federation will hit the dance floor with some new lessons and you’re invited to join them for some fun.

The lessons will be on September 20 and September 24 at 7 p.m.

They’re located at 2305 120th Street.

For more information, visit www.squaredancelubbocktx.com.

