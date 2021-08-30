Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Noon Notebook: Lubbock Square Dance Federation offers lessons

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In just a few weeks, the Lubbock Square Dance Federation will hit the dance floor with some new lessons and you’re invited to join them for some fun.

The lessons will be on September 20 and September 24 at 7 p.m.

They’re located at 2305 120th Street.

For more information, visit www.squaredancelubbocktx.com.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
1 injured in overnight shooting
Police identify victim in early Monday morning shooting
Family and friends gathered inside the United Supermarkets Arena to remember Luke Siegel on...
Family, friends gather to remember Luke Siegel
Daybreak Today, Monday Morning Brief - Aug. 30
Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Anna O'Steen and Mary McCabe
Local mothers bringing mom lounge to Lubbock

Latest News

American Red Cross
Red Cross needs more volunteers to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts
2021 Hub City Comic Con promises a star-studded event.
Hub City Comic Con returns to Lubbock with star-studded celebrity guests
Brice Chapman, trick roper from Lubbock
Trick roper performs Saturday at Ranching Heritage Center
51st Annual Garden & Arts Center Fall Festival
Garden & Arts Center seeking volunteers for 51st Annual Fall Festival