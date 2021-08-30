Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police investigate attempted robbery; Coronado enacted lockout protocol

Police are searching for suspects in an attempted robbery at ACE in the 4600 block of 34th...
Police are searching for suspects in an attempted robbery at ACE in the 4600 block of 34th Street.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for two suspects who attempted to rob a business in the 4600 block of 34th Street.

Police say they were called just after 2 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they learned there was an attempted robbery of the business. Police were not able to confirm if shots were actually fired during the attempted robbery.

Officers searched the area for the two suspects. No injuries were reported.

During the situation, Coronado High School Principal Julia Stephen sent out the following email to parents:

Good afternoon, Coronado High School families,

The lockout protocol was enacted on our campus this afternoon while police resolved an issue nearby. Students and staff were not involved and remained safe. The lockout was purely precautionary. We are committed to student and staff safety and keeping you informed. Thank you for your continued support for our school.

Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in overnight shooting
Police identify victim in early Monday morning shooting
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Andy Castillo
Accused murderer of Cynthia Palacio, Linda Carbajal dies in custody
Family and friends gathered inside the United Supermarkets Arena to remember Luke Siegel on...
Family, friends gather to remember Luke Siegel
Daybreak Today, Monday Morning Brief - Aug. 30
Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Latest News

Quarterback S.A.C.K. (Supporting And Comforting Kids) is a fun tradition for fans to celebrate...
Ronald McDonald House Southwest celebrates 20th season of Quarterback S.A.C.K.
Highway 51 is flooded near LaPlace, Louisiana on Monday morning after Hurricane Ida came ashore...
Texas deploys firefighters and other aid to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
Lubbock Square Dance Federation
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Square Dance Federation offers lessons
Andy Castillo
Accused murderer of Cynthia Palacio, Linda Carbajal dies in custody