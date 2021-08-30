Police investigate attempted robbery; Coronado enacted lockout protocol

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for two suspects who attempted to rob a business in the 4600 block of 34th Street.

Police say they were called just after 2 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they learned there was an attempted robbery of the business. Police were not able to confirm if shots were actually fired during the attempted robbery.

Officers searched the area for the two suspects. No injuries were reported.

During the situation, Coronado High School Principal Julia Stephen sent out the following email to parents:

Good afternoon, Coronado High School families,

The lockout protocol was enacted on our campus this afternoon while police resolved an issue nearby. Students and staff were not involved and remained safe. The lockout was purely precautionary. We are committed to student and staff safety and keeping you informed. Thank you for your continued support for our school.

Police are investigating the incident.

