Projects from 2019 Lubbock County road bond remain in planning phases

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - As Lubbock County leaders prepare to go to the voters again in 2021 for financial reasons, the last ballot measure has yet to produce results for drivers to enjoy. Most projects in the 2019 Transportation Improvement Program are still being planned or designed.

“For lack of a better word, it’s moving at speed of government,” Commissioner Jason Corley said. “Planning is the most important, even more important than construction. If you spend a few extra days planning, that’ll save you a few extra weeks on construction.”

Voters approved the issuance of $99 million for a variety of road projects across Lubbock County in May of 2019. Corley tells KCBD about $46 million has been approved to be used.

“About $5 million of that money is for the planning, to pay for the engineering and the environmental studies,” Corley said. “You’ll just lay that groundwork to start construction. About $41 million of it will be going towards that project, towards Woodrow Road and several the other projects, Alcove being one of them, South Indiana as well as Avenue P.”

South Indiana from 130th Street to Woodrow Road is one of the only projects being physically constructed right now. It’s a partnership between Lubbock County and the City of Lubbock, which has helped to move the process forward.

“Lubbock County went ahead and did the full engineering study for the full length of the road,” Corley said. “Once that was completed they went ahead and started construction on phase one on the City of Lubbock side, and are working their way down to the phase two, which will be the county side. Lubbock County, we just paid our portion to the City of Lubbock and they are managing that project, which frees up manpower for us to work on some of the other projects on the list.”

That list is broken up into tiers, with Tier 1 being identified as urgent needs for Lubbock County. Click here for that list. According to Commissioner Corley, those could be finished in 2022 or 2023.

“I can think of a county road in the past that was redone three times because of some things that didn’t get fully planned out and weren’t fully fleshed out during the planning phase,” Corley said. “We certainly hate to repeat that that mistake. That was a much smaller road, especially on large projects such as these, they just take time.”

One of the larger projects at the top of the list is Woodrow Road. The first portion, from Highway 87 to Indiana Avenue is mostly planned. The second portion to Slide Road is about 60 percent planned. It’s expected that construction will begin on phase one in the summer of 2023.

Click here for more about the 2019 Transportation Improvement Program.

