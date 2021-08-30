Local Listings
Red Cross Lubbock seeking volunteers to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to assist with hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Although the storm has passed, Red Cross executive director for the panhandle Kiley Murray said it will be months to assess the damage and help the displaced Louisiana residents.

“Can you imagine? It will take [residents] a month to get back there to see if you have a home and then begin that process of rebuilding your life,” Murray said.

That’s why Red Cross is looking for volunteers to rotate through two week shifts in the coming months.

Volunteers with nursing or mental health training can apply to be deployed.

“Once we’re given the all clear, they’ll comb those neighborhoods, looking to give food or water cleanup supplies to folks at their homes,” Murray said.

Volunteers can also help from home by training online.

“They’re working phones, they’re working media contacts, that means that they’re, they’re working reconnections trying to make sure family members are safe,” Murray said.

West Texas volunteers are currently on standby as we await the passage of the storm.

however, if you are unable to donate your time, the Red Cross is in need of financial donations to help find shelter for all the displaced residents.

