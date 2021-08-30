Red Cross needs more volunteers to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Cross, in partnership with government and community partners, has mobilized hundreds of trained disaster workers and relief supplies to shelter and support thousands of people in evacuation shelters from Texas to Florida.

Some 500 trained Red Cross volunteers, including some from the North Texas area, have been mobilized to help open shelters and support people who need a safe place to say as Ida approaches. In addition, the Red Cross has truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with some 68,000 ready-to-eat meals which arrived in Louisiana and Mississippi on Saturday.

Hundreds of additional volunteers are being mobilized to support relief efforts after landfall. Volunteers will help to provide meals and snack, comfort kits with hygiene items like toothbrushes and soap, and assist with sheltering and health and mental health services.

Full information on volunteer opportunities is available here.

The Red Cross needs additional volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. Both associate and supervisory level opportunities are available. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you.

After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.

HOW YOU CAN HELP If you are interested in helping, please go to redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact the area offices at volunteerntx@redcross.org.

You can also help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

