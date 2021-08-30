Ronald McDonald House Southwest celebrates 20th season of Quarterback S.A.C.K.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - RMHC of the Southwest is celebrating their 20th season of Quarterback S.A.C.K.! For 20 years, Texas Tech University Athletics has partnered with RMHC of the Southwest in many ways. Quarterback S.A.C.K. (Supporting And Comforting Kids) is a fun tradition for fans to celebrate anytime a Red Raider sacks an opposing team’s quarterback!

“A dear friend of mine went through the traumatic and life altering experience of having a child in medical crisis,” Paul Randolph, TTU Defensive Line Coach and Quarterback S.A.C.K. Chair-Coach says. “With no option but to continue supporting his family by working, my friend was unable to be near his child, and the family suffered and struggled through a drawn out and difficult journey. Walking through that with my friend was painful and I felt helpless. Years later, I learned about the Ronald McDonald House and I knew the services and support offered at RMHC would have made a major difference for my friend and his family. I also know that families like his are going through these things every day. So, I’m fired up to help families during their trying time!”

Coach Randolph and RMHC invite the community to join us in Supporting And Comforting Kids by making a pledge or one time donation for Quarterback S.A.C.K. Every donation makes a difference to families who have children in the hospital.

How it works:

1. You pledge: any $ amount per sack that the TTU Red Raiders will get this season.

2. TTU Red Raiders play football, get the S.A.C.K.s, and we cheer them on.

3. At the end of the season, we multiply your pledge amount by the number of sacks the Red Raiders got. This is the amount you donate.

4. Thanks to your generosity, kids and families win!

To pledge per sack, make a one-time donation, or become a sponsor, visit www.pledgesackwin.com or call (806) 744-8877. Pledge before the first game, September 4th at 6pm, and you’ll be entered to win 4 tickets to the Kane Brown concert on September 10th.

