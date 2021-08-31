Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Texas

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for Jesse Ray Schmidt (center).(Courtesy TX Alerts)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells.

According to the alert, the two children were last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday near Highway 84 West in Rusk, in East Texas, KWTX reported.

Police are also looking for 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, who they believe is driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate BNX6155.

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach T-shirt, peach shorts and pink and gray Nike shoes. Desmond was last seen wearing a blue and black shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Castillo
Accused murderer of Cynthia Palacio, Linda Carbajal dies in custody
1 injured in overnight shooting
Police identify victim in early Monday morning shooting
Deputies are investigating a shots fired call at a game room on the Slaton Hwy.
Deputies searching for 3 suspects after shots fired in robbery
Police are searching for suspects in an attempted robbery at ACE in the 4600 block of 34th...
Police investigate attempted robbery; Coronado enacted lockout protocol
2021 Hub City Comic Con promises a star-studded event.
Hub City Comic Con returns to Lubbock with star-studded celebrity guests

Latest News

KCBD 7 a.m. Weather
Summer’s not ready to say goodbye
A young lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike in New Jersey.
Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7
KCBD Daybreak Today - Tues., August 31
KCBD Daybreak Today - Tues., August 31
KCBD 7 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Tues., August 31
NewsStream - Daybreak Today, July 3
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning headlines